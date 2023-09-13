Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights — The house at 436 S. Boyle Ave. has stood empty for too long, has attracted too much crime, and has caught fire too many times. And the owners can't be reached. The structure is a public nuisance, and it’s got to be demolished.
But the 117-year-old house also might have been a historic landmark if it hadn't been allowed to decay, according to some advocates of L.A. history.
The two-story structure has had seven fires so far, four of them just this year — causing damage to this property and neighboring homes. Records with the Department of Building and Safety show 14 code enforcement actions this year, mainly for an abandoned or vacant building being left open to the public.
Then there are the crimes. The police have been called to that address 55 times, the motion stated.
LADBS has recommended demolishing the place. So has the Los Angeles City Fire Department. The cost of demolition could be recovered by placing a lien on the property, according to the City Council motion.
Though some neighbors may not mourn the place, some history advocates might. Esotouric Tours identifies the building as the Edward H. Hollenbeck residence -- named after a member of John and Elizabeth Hollenbeck's family, the same family that donated land for Hollenbeck Park.
"This handsome house and that whole block were eligible for National Register status," said Kim Cooper of Esotouric Tours, "and the neighbors were begging for help securing the unlocked, uninhabited home and keeping trespassers out before the fires started."
Property records show two structures on the 6,502-square-foot property — the 2,092-square-foot four-bedroom front house, and a 764-square-foot two-bedroom that appears to be in the backyard. Both residences date back to 1906.
Ownership of the property has stayed the same since 1979. According to property records, the owners are “One Family Inc.” But city officials said they have been unable to contact the owner.
