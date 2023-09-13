Be a champion for community news and stories. Support journalism that hits home.

Fire-damaged home behind chain link fencing with signage

436 S. Boyle Ave. was constructed in 1906

Boyle Heights — The house at 436 S. Boyle Ave. has stood empty for too long, has attracted too much crime, and has caught fire too many times. And the owners can't be reached. The structure is a public nuisance, and it’s got to be demolished.

That’s according to Councilmember Kevin de León, whose proposal to transfer about $150,000 to the  Department of Building and Safety to tear the place down was approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

436 S. Boyle Ave

436 S. Boyle Avenue pictured in January 2022.

