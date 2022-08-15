Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school.
“I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had better things to do.”
On Friday, Yordi was one of the chronically absent students who received a visit from L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho. Carvalho delivered a pep talk and free laptop at Yordi’s Boyle Heights home, all to encourage him to come to class.
“You have all the support we can muster,” Carvalho said of the district staff.
The Carvalho visit to the Luna home was one of five he made Friday as part of LAUSD’s iAttend campaign. Shadowed by reporters, Carvalho and more than 600 volunteers knocked on the doors and phoned the families of chronically absent students who missed 14 or more school days during the last academic year.
Before, district officials waited until about three weeks after the start of school to visit families. This will now happen earlier and more frequently during the school year, said Carvalho.
About 50% of the district’s students don’t attend school regularly, and 40% are considered chronically absent, he said.
Absenteeism undermines a student’s academic performance and hurts financially since attendance determines how much state funding school districts receive.
During his visit to the Luna residence, Carvalho spoke with Yordi about music and his interest in playing football. He said he will be watching Yordi’s progress.
“I’m going to look you up when I visit Garfield,” Carvalho said.
The teen’s mother, Leydi Luna, is a single mother of two boys. She contacted Sonia Thong, an attendance counselor at Garfield, about her eldest son’s absenteeism. Thong developed a rapport with the teen, and together the three have changed Yordi’s school attendance, Luna said.
Things are different now. Yordi said he’s ready for the start of school today, particularly his geometry and chemistry classes.
After Carvalho left, Yordi said the visit showed that the superintendent and others were interested in him.
“It tells me they want to see me succeed,” he said. “My success is in their best interest.”
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
