Carvalho attendance visit

Leydi Luna (left) speaks with LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho while Yordi Luna, 15, a student at Garfield High School, listens. 

Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school.

“I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had better things to do.”

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

