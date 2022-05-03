Boyle Heights -- After demolishing Roosevelt High’s most historic buildings, the school district now wants to showcase and honor the school’s past with a History Walk.
Historians are seeking Roosevelt High photos, posters and memorabilia. Issues of The Rough Rider, the student newspaper, from 1966 to the 1980s are of particular interest.
That research is part of creating the school’s History Walk. It will consist of five pylons dedicated to specific themes and pavers with bite-sized pieces of school history, said Lorena Padilla-Melendez, a community relations director for the L.A. Unified School District.
The path and three murals will “preserve the history and honor the history (of Roosevelt) in a meaningful way,” she said.
A study of the school’s sweeping modernization program called for a reminder of Roosevelt’s history to make up for the demolition of the nearly century-old R Building. The school’s most prominent structure was the scene of events linked to the East L.A. Chicano Student Walkouts, also referred to as Blowouts, of the 1960s.
Anyone who has materials and stories to share is asked to email Fortunato Tapia at fortunato.tapia@lausd.net with a description of the materials in their possession.
Plans call for the History Walk to be completed by the end of the year.
