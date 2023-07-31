Ruth Soto holding a plaque with Jimmy Gomez

Ruth Soto, the youngest and only remaining sister of Private Cruz, speaks with Congressman Jimmy Gomez.

Boyle Heights -- Family, friends and postal workers gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the dedication of the neighborhood post office in honor of Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Jacob Cruz.

Cruz of Boyle Heights was only 18 years old when he was killed in action in November 1943 on the small Pacific island of Betio during the Battle of Tarawa. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, the former Roosevelt High student was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart.

Portrait of Jacob Cruz

A portrait of Jacob Cruz on a dedication ceremony poster.
Color guard at Jacob Cruz ceremony

Dedication ceremonies outside the Boyle Heights post office
Plaque in honor of Jacob Cruz

