Dedication ceremonies outside the Boyle Heights post office
Boyle Heights -- Family, friends and postal workers gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the dedication of the neighborhood post office in honor of Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Jacob Cruz.
Cruz of Boyle Heights was only 18 years old when he was killed in action in November 1943 on the small Pacific island of Betio during the Battle of Tarawa. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, the former Roosevelt High student was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart.
On Saturday, Ruth Soto, the youngest and only remaining sister of Cruz, and his nephew Mike Mahan-Soto were among those who attended the dedication ceremony along with Congressman Jimmy Gomez, who worked to have the Boyle Heights post office on First Street dedicated in honor of Cruz.
