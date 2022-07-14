Boyle Heighs -- Arena was jammed on New Year’s Eve 2015, the final night for the Hollywood nightclub. Abel Alvarado, who began to visit the club as a young gay man, was part of the crowd that came for a final evening of throbbing house music -- and for the memories.
“I walked around and realized that Arena was the first gay club I had been to and that I had spent a lot of my young life there,” said Alvarado. “The amount of people I met there, hearing the thousands of stories of others reminiscing of their first time there, it felt like the end of an era.”
That evening inspired Alvarado to write a tribute to Arena, which became a sanctuary and a place for a generation to embrace their queer Chicano culture. The Santa Monica Boulevard club and its sister disco, Circus, were torn down for a housing development.
“Arena: A house MUSIC-al” at Casa 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights is an artistic time capsule. It's meant to preserve and honor the memory of Arena and the culture that thrived within its walls.
The musical tells the story of Lucio Torrez, a church music minister who is in a closeted relationship with the guitar player.
Alvarado, who visited the club regularly for over 25 years, said Arena was a go-to hangout spot for nearly half of his life.
The artist relives moments he was surrounded by people from his own culture -- even from the same neighborhood. For Alvarado, Arena was the first place he heard a DJ shout, “Where are all the Latinos in the house tonight?” before the place erupted in spirited roars.
“That in itself gave me so much strength as a young Brown Chicano gay man,” said Alvarado. “You didn’t get that anywhere else. These places were created to celebrate la comunidad.”
Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.