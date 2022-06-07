Boyle Heights -- As construction workers carry out the massive renovation of Roosevelt High, another group of workers is nearly finished with another campus project: a Japanese garden.
This is actually the fourth iteration of the garden, also known as the Garden of Peace, created more than 90 years ago.
“It’s a place of relaxation where students can go for breaks,” said Roosevelt Principal Ben Gertner.
However, that’s not the only use for the garden.
Students in a Japanese language program visit the garden and ethnic studies students use it as part of their exploration of the history of Japanese Americans and “the tragedy of the Japanese internment and how it impacted the community of Boyle Heights,” Gertner said.
The garden, established in 1931, was a project of the school’s Japanese Club, said Candy Tanamachi, vice president of the Roosevelt High School Alumni Foundation. Students collected donations and, with the help of parents, planted the garden, which they reasoned “would help give an understanding of the Japanese community,” she said.
But about a decade later, when World War II broke out, the garden was destroyed.
In 1996 a group of Latino students, with the help of Bruce Kongi, founder of the Japanese American National Museum, recreated the garden after learning about the U.S. government’s internment of Japanese Americans along the West Coast.
Another renovation was carried out about a decade later after the garden had fallen into disrepair.
The new garden project is part of the school’s $216 million modernization project.
Landscape architect Keiji Uesugi, the new garden’s designer, said moving the garden to the center of campus provided an opportunity to rebuild and upgrade the green space.
Uesugi said the new 5,500 square foot garden is larger than the previous version and includes boulders, more seating and a bridge.
The garden was designed to feel as if it was tucked away without it being hidden.
“It’s going to [have] this hide and reveal aspect,” Uesugi said.
Pieces of the previous garden, including a stone lantern, are being incorporated into the new site, said Russell McCarley, who has guided the project as a design manager with L.A. Unified.
Garden visitors will find a Japanese maple, a black pine and other plants found in similar gardens, Uesugi said.
While the garden was designed with water conservation in mind, the state’s worsening drought will require a review of the landscaping and may require some changes, McCarley said.
Not everyone is happy with the new design, including Tanamachi. “It’s just the aesthetics of it,” she said. She would have preferred it to resemble what existed before.
Uesugi said the new garden has a balance that incorporates old and new elements.
“This is a Japanese-American garden,” he said.
