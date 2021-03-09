Boyle Heights -- Tucked into a small red box of a building on Lorena Street, A&Z Nut Wagon had been a local source for all sorts of treats, from nuts, of course, to jerky. But after several decades in business, A&Z Nut Wagon closed up for good at the end of February.

Owner Guillermo González had been thinking about retiring for about a year, said his daughter An Marie. He turned 79 last year.

"They’ve been very fortunate to have business from their long time customers," Marie said. "I know [my parents] are gonna miss them as much as they're gonna miss my parents."

González bought the nut shop from a Russian family more than 30 years ago. González came to California from Aguascalientes, México, and has been living in Boyle Heights for more than 60 years.

"After over 30 years of ownership, after the Zamorano’s (who stand for the Z in the name), dad will be retiring with mom," said the couple's son, Nicholas in a Facebook post. "We wanna thank everyone for their loyalty to our neighborhood’s beloved place for carne seca, fruta seca and seeds. We appreciate everyone and love you all. My dad and mom are retiring with a full heart. Gracias, raza!"

The comment section was flooded with positive remarks. Many commenters shared their favorite memories.

"That's where I used to stop by for my seeds on my way to a baseball game!!! 😔😔," one user said.

"Since my high school days, mid 80’s till present day, I have visited A&Z’s nut wagon. I looked forward to his fatherly advice when I would visit. I’m surely going to miss this place. Enjoy your retirement my friend Memo," another user said.