Boyle Heights -- A suspect is in custody after stabbing two people during an altercation Tuesday night, according to the LAPD.
Police responded to a report of an assault with a knife at about 9:30 p.m in the 3200 block of Sabina Street. The suspect and victim were involved in an argument and when the dispute turned physical, the suspect pulled out a knife, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson with the LAPD.
When a bystander attempted to intervene in the argument, the suspect stabbed both the bystander and the person involved in the fight, said Im.
Both victims were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, Im said.
Update: ABC7 reports that the argument was triggered when a rideshare car driver objected when a woman with a baby who wanted to ride in his vehicle without a car seat.
