Boyle Heights -- A large outdoor party with bonfires and fireworks Friday evening drew hundreds of spectators as well as a police and fire response.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street near Sixth Street and Whittier Boulevard just after 10 p.m. where they found a large outdoor party in front of a building with a makeshift DJ booth and fireworks being set off.

Some of the sparks from the fireworks landed on top of a nearby building.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at 10:28 p.m. to what Officer Tony Im said was initially a structure fire call and to provide crowd control. An LAPD helicopter arrived shortly after and hovered above the crowd that had spilled into the streets.

KCAL9 estimated that at least 200 people were present at the outdoor party.

#BREAKING Sky9 captured video of an illegal bonfire in Boyle Heights, police on scene. pic.twitter.com/IXJ7MqBO3n — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 9, 2021