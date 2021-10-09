Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Boyle Heights  -- A large outdoor party with bonfires and fireworks Friday evening drew hundreds of spectators as well as a police and fire response.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street near Sixth Street and Whittier Boulevard just after 10 p.m. where they found a large outdoor party in front of a building with a makeshift DJ booth and fireworks being set off.

Some of the sparks from the fireworks landed on top of a nearby building.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at 10:28 p.m. to what Officer Tony Im said was initially a structure fire call and to provide crowd control. An LAPD helicopter arrived shortly after and hovered above the crowd that had spilled into the streets.

KCAL9 estimated that at least 200 people were present at the outdoor party.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Structure Compromised During A & B Liquor Market Blaze @CitizenApp

1529 E 1st St Yesterday 11:45:16 PM PDT

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments