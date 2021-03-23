200 Michigan Avenue map

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -  Fire damaged a duplex this morning, but no one was hurt, according to the LA Fire Department.

Firefighters sent to the 2600 block of Michigan Avenue at 4:58 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, said LAFD.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

