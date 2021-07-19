2600 Alcazar Street

Boyle Heights -  A fire damaged the kitchen and garage of a house this morning, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 2600 block of East Alcazar Street at 11:16 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about 15 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

