Boyle Heights -- All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway connector ramp to the eastbound 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights reopened this morning after a body was found on the transition road.

The body was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unknown how the body ended up on the freeway.

The connector ramp was closed for more than two hours, reopening just after midnight, the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.