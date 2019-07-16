Eastside 911 fire placeholder
Boyle Heights -- Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early this morning in the Estrada Court public housing project.

The fire, which was reported at 2:13 am in the 3100 block of E. 8th Street,, was knocked down in 16 minutes in one room of a first-floor unit, said the L.A. Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

