Boyle Heights -- Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early this morning in the Estrada Court public housing project.
The fire, which was reported at 2:13 am in the 3100 block of E. 8th Street,, was knocked down in 16 minutes in one room of a first-floor unit, said the L.A. Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.
