BOYLE HEIGHTS -- One suspect is in custody and two remain at large after robbing a pot shop at gunpoint early this morning, police said.
Police responded to the 3500 block of East 1st Street at about 12 a.m. after receiving a call from a pedestrian who spotted the robbery at a marijuana dispensary, said LAPD spokesperson, Officer Norma Eisenman.
Upon arrival, police saw three suspects running out of the dispensary. After a brief foot pursuit, police apprehended one suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was carrying a gun and gloves at the time of his arrest, Eisenman said.
The two other suspects remain at large. Police shared no further information on the incident. An investigation is underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.