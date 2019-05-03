Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

BOYLE HEIGHTS -- One suspect is in custody and two remain at large after robbing a pot shop at gunpoint early this morning, police said.

Police responded to the 3500 block of East 1st Street at about 12 a.m. after receiving a call from a pedestrian who spotted the robbery at a marijuana dispensary, said LAPD spokesperson, Officer Norma Eisenman.

Upon arrival, police saw three suspects running out of the dispensary. After a brief foot pursuit, police apprehended one suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was carrying a gun and gloves at the time of his arrest, Eisenman said.

The two other suspects remain at large. Police shared no further information on the incident. An investigation is underway.

Lucy Guanuna is a freelance reporter covering crime, lifestyle and social justice in her native Los Angeles.

