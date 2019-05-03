BOYLE HEIGHTS -- One suspect is in custody and two remain at large after robbing a pot shop at gunpoint early this morning, police said.

Police responded to the 3500 block of East 1st Street at about 12 a.m. after receiving a call from a pedestrian who spotted the robbery at a marijuana dispensary, said LAPD spokesperson, Officer Norma Eisenman.

Upon arrival, police saw three suspects running out of the dispensary. After a brief foot pursuit, police apprehended one suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was carrying a gun and gloves at the time of his arrest, Eisenman said.

The two other suspects remain at large. Police shared no further information on the incident. An investigation is underway.