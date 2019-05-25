BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A man in his 20s riding a bike was shot in the arm at about 10 p.m. on Friday in what appeared to be a gang-related incident, police said.

About eight shots were fired near Los Palos and Beswick Streets, said LAPD Hollenbeck Lt. James Townsend.

But the victim was uncooperative and it was unclear if the assailant was on foot or in a car, Townsend said. The victim is in stable condition.