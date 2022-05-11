7th street and 60 freeway map

Boyle Heights  -- A brushfire scorched an acre of grass and trees this afternoon, causing a full closure of a stretch of the westbound 60 Freeway before the blaze was knocked down in just under two hours, authorities said.

A stretch of the freeway remained closed at Euclid as a precaution during the firefighting effort, and as crews remained on scene to mop up hot spots.

The fire was reported about noon near the 2800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Some 70 firefighters extinguished the flames by 1:47 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

In March, two fires broke out in the same area, scorching palm trees, a home and several parked cars. 

