Boyle Heights - St. Mary Catholic School on St Louis Street will be closing down after 125 years, ABC7 reported. Much of the blame goes to a decline in the school’s enrollment, which has dropped 38% over the past five years. ABC said.
Similar declines in enrollment were also cited a year ago when six other Catholic elementary schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area were shut down, including Assumption School in Boyle Heights and St. Francis of Assisi School in Silver Lake.
