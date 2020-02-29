Boyle Heights -- Firefighters early this morning knocked down a blaze in a one- story commercial building that involved several vehicles, a fire department spokesman said.
Firefighters dispatched at 6:12 a.m. to 3447 E. Union Pacific Ave. had the fire out within 32 minutes of their arrival, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
