BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A 25-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck in a Friday night hit-and-run.

It appears that the male victim had been riding southbound on Lorena Street near Eighth Street around 9:30 p.m. when he hit something along the roadway, fell to the ground and was then hit by a semi-truck traveling south, said Lt. Ivett Garay of LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.

Investigators are trying to locate the driver, who drove away from the scene.

The victim was identified only as a resident of Maywood.

In January, a hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian crossing at Eighth and Lorena streets. A video released by LAPD detectives looking for the driver captured the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713.