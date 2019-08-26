Boyle Heights -- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a bicyclist severely last week.

The victim was riding his bicycle east on Whittier Boulevard near Calzona Street on Thursday, Aug. 22 at about 10:20 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound pickup truck that had crossed into oncoming traffic, according to detectives from the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

A surveillance video released by police shows the rider being thrown off the hood of the truck and tumbling on to the pavement as the vehicle speeds away.

The driver of the white 2011-2018 Chevrolet/GMC full-size pickup fled the scene without stopping or offering to help the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. He's now reported to be in stable condition.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The vehicle has a red front bumper, lower valance air deflector, black rims and a black bed cover. The truck may have a custom white rear bumper, and possible aftermarket headlamps and tail lamps. There is no description of the driver, however.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713, Detective Juan Campos (213)486-0755, or email 31480@LAPD.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call The LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).