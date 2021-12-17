1st and chicago map

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning.

LAPD spokesman Drake Madison said the shooting happened at about 9:15 am near East 1st and Chicago streets.

The suspect, a man between 18 to 20 years of age, fired multiple shots, Madison. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Madison said officers don't believe the shooting is gang-related. The suspect remains at large.

Citizen app video indicates the shooting took place in an alley next to the Benjamin Franklin branch library, located at the southeast corner of 1st and Chicago. The LAPD Hollenbeck Division station sits catty-corner across the intersection.

Man Shot Behind Benjamin Franklin Library @CitizenApp

E 1st St & N Chicago St 9:20:34 AM PST

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments