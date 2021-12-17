Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning.

LAPD spokesman Drake Madison said the shooting happened at about 9:15 am near East 1st and Chicago streets.

The suspect, a man between 18 to 20 years of age, fired multiple shots, Madison. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Madison said officers don't believe the shooting is gang-related. The suspect remains at large.

Citizen app video indicates the shooting took place in an alley next to the Benjamin Franklin branch library, located at the southeast corner of 1st and Chicago. The LAPD Hollenbeck Division station sits catty-corner across the intersection.