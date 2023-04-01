map of 2700 wabash avenue

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- A 31-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a drive-by, gang-related shooting early this morning.

Police were called to 2700 block of Wabash Avenue near Mott Street shortly before 1:30 am and learned the victim was standing outside a residence when a car drove by slowly and opened fire, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments