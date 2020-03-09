Boyle Heights -- A man in his early 20s is recovering today after a Sunday night shooting left him in critical condition, according to authorities.
The victim was standing outside in the 1000 block of Stone Street when he was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, said Officer E. De La Torre of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police are seeking information about the suspect, who they say shot the man multiple times before speeding off.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.