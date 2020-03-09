Boyle Heights -- A man in his early 20s is recovering today after a Sunday night shooting left him in critical condition, according to authorities.

The victim was standing outside in the 1000 block of Stone Street when he was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, said Officer E. De La Torre of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are seeking information about the suspect, who they say shot the man multiple times before speeding off.