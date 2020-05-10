Boyle Heights -- A fire tonight destroyed a converted attic in a home before firefighters managed to knock it down, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze inside the two-story home in the 3000 block of East Fourth St. was reported at 6:44 p.m., said fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters conducted salvage efforts to try and protect belongings from additional damage while they battled the attic fire, Prange said.

The department sent 30 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, he said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Prange said.