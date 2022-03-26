Boyle Heights -- A pair of separate fires that broke out near the 60 Freeway on Friday night damaged an elementary school, a home and several parked cars.

Palm Trees Ignite

The first blaze started at about 6 pm in a clump of palm trees next to the 60 Freeway near Camulos and East 7th Street. The fire jumped a freeway sound wall and burned 5 autos, a detached garage, and caused very minor damage to a single-family home, said the L.A. Fire Department.

Several freeway lanes were closed as firefighters battled the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation, said the LAFD.

School Fire

Less than three hours later and about a block away, a fire began in the attic of Sunrise Elementary School in 2800 block of East 7th Street.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the LAFD.

The LAFD did not indicate whether the fires were connected.