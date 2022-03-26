7th street map

Google Maps

Boyle Heights  -- A pair of separate fires that broke out near the 60 Freeway on Friday night damaged an elementary school, a home and several parked cars. 

Palm Trees Ignite

The first blaze started at about 6 pm in a clump of palm trees next to the 60 Freeway near Camulos and East 7th Street. The fire jumped a freeway sound wall and burned 5 autos, a detached garage, and caused very minor damage to a single-family home, said the L.A. Fire Department.  

Several freeway lanes were closed as firefighters battled the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation, said the LAFD.

School Fire

Less than three hours later and about a block away, a fire began in the attic of Sunrise Elementary School in 2800 block of East 7th Street. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the LAFD.

The LAFD did not indicate whether the fires were connected.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments