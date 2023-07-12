Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights -- A first-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School has been charged with sexually assaulting six female students at the school, the L.A County District Attorney George Gascón announced today.
Martin Reyes Jr., 29, a resident of East Los Angeles, was charged in case with ten counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing setting on Sept. 27.
After a student reported on May 22 that Reyes had sexually abused her, an investigation determined that Reyes allegedly sexually abused six female students enrolled in his class, according to the district attorney. The abuse occurred during recess inside a classroom.
“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence,” Gascón said in a statement. “I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care.”
An Eastsider reader said that parents were notified near the end of the school year about a faculty member being removed from school grounds "due to accusations."
On Monday, detectives with the LAPD's Juvenile Division's Abused Child Section said they believe Reyes is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults and asking anyone who may be a victim, or has additional information to call Juvenile Division Detective Morales at 213-486-0598.
During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527- 3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
