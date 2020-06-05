Boyle Heights -- A 24-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Thursday night and the shooter remained on the loose this morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Soto Street, near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, about 10:10 p.m. Thursday and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspect walked up to the man and opened fire, striking the victim, before running off, police said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.