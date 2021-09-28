Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Boyle Heights  -- Fire crews extinguished most of a greater alarm fire early this morning after having been unable to access parts of the burning structure.

Firefighters were called at 11:39 p.m. Monday to a one-story commercial structure at the corner of East 1st and Gless streets and were been unable to gain access to various pockets of fire due to the structural integrity of the building, which has cracks and separation in more than one wall, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Videos posted on Citizen said the structure was a former A&B Liquor Market.

Per LAFD protocol, the department's Arson Section is responding to investigate the cause of the fire, Stewart said.

No injuries have been reported and there is no further information.

Structure Compromised During A & B Liquor Market Blaze @CitizenApp

1529 E 1st St Yesterday 11:45:16 PM PDT

