Boyle Heights -- A man his late 20s was pulled out of his vehicle and shot to death this morning, police said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers headed to Grande Vista Avenue and Seventh Street to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer J. Chaves.
Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene, an LAPD spokesperson said.
The suspect, who police say fired multiple shots at the victim, is believed to be a man.
Other details about the shooting remain unclear.
