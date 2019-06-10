BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting early this morning that left one man dead in an industrial area along Washington Boulevard.

Police responded to a recreational vehicle parked in the 2900 block of East Washington Boulevard at about 5 a.m. after receiving a call reporting a shooting, said Sgt. A. Gallegos with the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.

Police found the victim in the RV, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a Latino man between 20 and 30-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gallegos said.

No further details have been made available about the victim or the suspect. An investigation is underway.