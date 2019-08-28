Boyle Heights -- Tips from the public led to the arrest Tuesday of a 23-year-old driver who allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist on Whittier Boulevard and fled the scene.

The arrest of Luis Rayaflores came a day after police released surveillance of the head-on collision, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Whittier near Calzona Street.

Rayaflores knew why Los Angeles Police Department Detective Juan Campos turned up at his Canoga Park area home and admitted to being the driver, the detective said. Rayaflores, who was licensed and insured, said he fled because he panicked after hitting the bicyclist, according to Campos.

Rayaflores was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and was being held in lieu of $80,000 bail, Campos said.

Tips received after the video was released to media outlets led to the vehicle and suspect, according to Campos, who said Rayaflores had also seen the collision video on the news.

The video showed a white full-sized pickup truck appearing to veer into oncoming lanes before hitting the victim, who was riding east when the truck, headed in the opposite direction, crossed the center divider and struck the cyclist.

"After the collision, the driver failed to stop to render aid, identify himself or herself and fled the scene in the vehicle," according to an LAPD statement.

Paramedics took the bicyclist -- a 53-year-old man whose name was withheld -- to a hospital for treatment of what were previously described as severe injuries. The victim is now doing well, recovering at home, Campos said.

Witnesses said the pickup truck was being driven at high speed and the driver lost control as he made a turn, leading to the collision, Campos said.

A surveillance video released by police shows the rider being thrown off the hood of the truck and tumbling on to the pavement as the vehicle speeds away.

The driver of the white 2011-2018 Chevrolet/GMC full-size pickup fled the scene without stopping or offering to help the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. He's now reported to be in stable condition.

The vehicle has a red front bumper, lower valance air deflector, black rims and a black bed cover. The truck may have a custom white rear bumper, and possible aftermarket headlamps and tail lamps.

