Boyle Heights - A 62-year-old homeless man was killed in a hit- and-run crash late Sunday night, authorities said today.

The incident was reported at 10:46 p.m. at 1606 S. Grande Vista Ave., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle, the officer said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed the scene was near a railroad bridge, and that officers set up a canopy to shield the scene from view.

No further information was available about the incident. The information provided by police is preliminary and is subject to change.