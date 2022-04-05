Boyle Heights -- A 23-year-old man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian this weekend surrendered to police, officials announced Tuesday.

Juan Francisco Ramirez turned himself in at the Los Angeles Police Department Hollenbeck Community Police Station about 9:55 p.m. Monday and admitted to being the driver who struck Francisco Rosas Garcia, 58, according to a department statement.

Garcia was struck just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area near Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Street, the LAPD reported. Garcia was walking northbound in the crosswalk on Esperanza when he was struck by a westbound Ford Fusion that was driven from the scene.

Arriving paramedics pronounced Garcia dead at the scene. According to the coroner's office, Garcia died of multiple blunt force injuries suffered when he was struck.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and was being held on $50,000 bail. The Ford Fusion involved in the collision was also recovered and impounded as evidence.