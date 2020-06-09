Boyle Heights - Fire tore through a two-story home early this morning before being extinguished in 21 minutes.

Firefighters were called out to the 2400 block of Folsom Street, near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, at 2:55 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire and conduct an interior search, which found the building clear of occupants," Stewart said.

A total of 41 firefighters extinguished the flames and a knockdown was called at 3:16 a.m., she said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.