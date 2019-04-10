BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Firefighters took about 20 minutes to knockdown a blaze that broke out this afternoon in a vacant home in the 400 block of S. Chicago Street.
The house was fully involved in flames and sent large plumes of smoke across the area.
The same 1-story home had previously burned, said the L.A. Fire Department. But it was not clear when the earlier fire took pace.
Today's fire was extinguished shortly after 1 pm. No injuries were reported, and the cause has yet be determined, said LAFD.
Fire in the horizon. 1st and Soto area Boyle Heights #boyleheights pic.twitter.com/wTBkHV3HuT— cityofangelstshirts (@cityofangels007) April 10, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.