BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Firefighters took about 20 minutes to knockdown a blaze that broke out this afternoon in a vacant home in the 400 block of S. Chicago Street.

The house was fully involved in flames and sent large plumes of smoke across the area.

The same 1-story home had previously burned, said the L.A. Fire Department. But it was not clear when the earlier fire took pace.

Today's fire was extinguished shortly after 1 pm. No injuries were reported, and the cause has yet be determined, said LAFD.