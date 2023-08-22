Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights -- About 240 patients at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights -- many who were on ventilators and deemed to be in critical condition -- were evacuated today due to a power failure involving the facility's emergency generator system, which was deployed after an outage a day earlier during the tropical storm.
During the outage, firefighters brought many of the patients down from the hospital's upper floors -- using stairwells since elevators were not operating -- so they could be taken to designated hospitals via ambulance.
Hospital officials said a baby girl was delivered during the outage, with staffers using flashlights to illuminate the room. The baby and mother were in good condition, officials said.
The outage was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday and firefighters were called to 1720 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. between North Boyle Avenue and North State Street regarding a power outage at the hospital's Specialty Care Center, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Mayor Karen Bass, who once worked in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, called for a "thorough examination" of the outage. "We must get to the bottom of what happened and ensure that lives are not put at risk in this way ever again," she said in a statement.
John G. Raffoul, president of Adventist Health White Memorial, said there were 28 patients in the NICU and the OBGYN units considered in critical condition and were moved to other hospitals.
He said the power at the hospital went out around 3 a.m. Sunday during Tropical Storm Hilary. The hospital has three emergency generators that are supposed to last three days. The hospital was operating on the emergency generators power, but they failed around midnight.
The outage was in the hospital's main tower. Two other sections of the hospital did not experience a power outage.
Raffoul said another generator from the City of Industry is en route to the hospital today
There were 241 patients affected by the loss of power, Stewart said.
Firefighters took many of the patients down from the hospital's upper floors to ambulances so the patients could be taken to designated hospitals. By about 11 a.m., all the non-critical patients also had been moved from the Specialty Care center, and firefighters began de-mobilizing, the LAFD reported.
One of the patients was trapped in an elevator during the outage and was rescued by firefighters.
The remaining 211 patients are non-critical and were moved to the hospital's South Tower, authorities said.
Fox 11 reported a baby had been delivered during the outage and a patient was trapped inside a non-working elevator but was rescued by firefighters.
Updated @ 1 pm
