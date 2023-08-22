White Memorial in Boyle Heights Exterior

Boyle Heights -- About 240 patients at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights -- many who were on ventilators and deemed to be in critical condition -- were evacuated today due to a power failure involving the facility's emergency generator system, which was deployed after an outage a day earlier during the tropical storm.

During the outage, firefighters brought many of the patients down from the hospital's upper floors -- using stairwells since elevators were not operating -- so they could be taken to designated hospitals via ambulance. 

