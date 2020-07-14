Boyle Heights - Authorities sought public help today to identify a patient who was taken by ambulance to a hospital emergency room earlier this month.
The Hispanic man, about 60-65 years old, was brought to Adventist Health White Memorial about 11:30 p.m. on July 2 from the 900 block of South Central Avenue in Los Angeles.
"This patient has no documentation or evidence of his identity," hospital spokeswoman Alicia Gonzalez said. "He has verbalized that his name may be Enrique. He is in fair but stable condition."
Other medical information about the patient was withheld due to privacy laws.
The hospital released a photo of the man, and urged anyone knowing his identity to call 323-268-5000.
