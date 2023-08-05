map of 400 Boyle Street

Boyle Heights -- Firefighters early this morning were able to contain and extinguish a well-involved fire at a two-story Craftsman with a detached garage on a large lot with multiple buildings.

Fire crews were called at 1:27 a.m. to the 400 block of South Boyle Avenue and Fifth Street where they found the flames had spread to an additional detached garage at the rear of the property, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Fire in Central City East @CitizenApp

422 S Boyle Ave 1:31:27 AM PDT

