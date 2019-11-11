Boyle Heights -- A fire this morning damaged a home on North Cornwell Street a fire official said.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:03 a.m. to the 300 block of North Cornwell Street had the fire out within 15 minutes, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters worked from the outside in, knocking down the flames from the yard, while transitioning smoothly to an interior attack and simultaneous interior search for potential victims," Prange said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.