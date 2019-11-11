Boyle Heights -- A fire this morning damaged a home on North Cornwell Street a fire official said.
Firefighters dispatched at 11:03 a.m. to the 300 block of North Cornwell Street had the fire out within 15 minutes, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"Firefighters worked from the outside in, knocking down the flames from the yard, while transitioning smoothly to an interior attack and simultaneous interior search for potential victims," Prange said.
No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.