Eastside 911 fire placeholder
The Eastsider

Boyle Heights -- A fire this morning damaged a home on North Cornwell Street a fire official said.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:03 a.m. to the 300 block of North Cornwell Street had the fire out within 15 minutes, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters worked from the outside in, knocking down the flames from the yard, while transitioning smoothly to an interior attack and simultaneous interior search for potential victims," Prange said.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

Tags

Load comments