Boyle Heights  -- A man was critically injured this morning at the scene of a fire that damaged a vacant house.

The fire was reported about 7:05 a.m. in the single-story building in the 2500 block of East Folsom Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about a half hour and prevented the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings, the LAFD reported.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the LAFD reported. Information was not immediately available on the nature of his injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

