Boyle Heights -- A man was critically injured this morning at the scene of a fire that damaged a vacant house.
The fire was reported about 7:05 a.m. in the single-story building in the 2500 block of East Folsom Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in about a half hour and prevented the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings, the LAFD reported.
The injured man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the LAFD reported. Information was not immediately available on the nature of his injuries.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Person Injured, Building Partially Collapsed in Building Fire @CitizenApp2531 Folsom St 7:09:45 AM PDT
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.