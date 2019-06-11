BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Fire crews quickly snuffed out a fire that broke out this morning in a vacant house in the 2500 block of E. Gleason Avenue, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The blaze, which was reported at 6:22 am, started in the first floor of the two-story home before spreading into the walls, said the LAFD. But the fire was eventually knocked down in about 18 minutes.
There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.
