BOYLE HEIGHTS -- The only independent, non-religious bookstore in Boyle Heights sits on a bustling stretch of East César Chávez Avenue between Cummings Street and St. Louis Street. Other Books features authors for all ages and interests, ranging from Stephen King and Sylvia Plath to Roald Dahl and Pablo Neruda.
It sells both used and new editions, in English and Spanish.
Diaz and her partner, Adam Bernales, opened Other Books in late 2016 as an extension of Seite Books, a much smaller bookstore consisting of three long and tall bookshelves in the back of her mother’s small clothes shop in East L.A. (Seite is the German word for page.)
The shop’s philosophy is spelled out in its name. “When we first opened the store one of the ideas we had was to emphasize literature that was underrepresented," said Other Books co-owner Denice Diaz.
Boyle Heights Beat is a bilingual community newspaper produced by its youth and a sister website with stories also produced by community members “por y para la comunidad.”
