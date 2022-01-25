Boyle Heights -- The L.A. City Council today honored artist Robert Vargas by naming an intersection for him in his native Boyle Heights.

Councilman Kevin de León introduced the motion, which was seconded by Councilman Gil Cedillo, to name the intersection of Pennsylvania and Boyle avenues "Robert Vargas Square Artist - Angeleno." A permanent ceremonial sign will be installed to mark the designation.

De León, who represents Boyle Heights, called Vargas "a world- renowned artist and leading creative force in the revitalization of downtown L.A.'s art scene."

Vargas' murals are on buildings throughout Los Angeles, and he is currently working on a 14-story mural near Pershing Square that will become the largest mural in the world painted by a single artist, with recognition from Guinness World Records expected this spring.

"His paintings and drawings infuse classic genres of portraiture and the human condition with an avant-garde explosivity that not only captures the visage and likeness of his subjects, but seems to excavate the intimate aspects of their character," the motion states.

The intersection is only a block away from where De Leon has proposed renaming two block of Bailey Street in honor of the late Mexican Mariachi Vicente Fernandez. It's a move that has generated some opposition.