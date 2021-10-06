Boyle Heights - A review of nearly a decade of crime stats revealed that no other neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles has reported more vehicles stolen than Boyle Heights.

Crosstown reports that Boyle Heights has led the city in auto thefts year after year, from 2012 to 2020. The total over that period was 5,522 stolen cars. Second place wasn’t even close — Van Nuys, with 4,423.

One possible reason is that many vehicles in Boyle Heights are older Toyotas and Hondas, and those ignitions can be manipulated easily, Crosstown said. Another factor is that Boyle Heights is so densely populated, making parking scarce. Car owners sometimes have to leave their vehicles in unsupervised and unsafe areas.

But Boyle Heights may be losing its top title by the end of 2021. A different neighborhood has finally been leading in auto heists so far this year: Downtown.

Read more on this story at Crosstown.