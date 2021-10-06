Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Boyle Heights - A review of nearly a decade of crime stats revealed that no other neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles has reported more vehicles stolen than Boyle Heights.

Crosstown reports that Boyle Heights has led the city in auto thefts year after year, from 2012 to 2020. The total over that period was 5,522 stolen cars. Second place wasn’t even close — Van Nuys, with 4,423.

One possible reason is that many vehicles in Boyle Heights are older Toyotas and Hondas, and those ignitions can be manipulated easily, Crosstown said. Another factor is that Boyle Heights is so densely populated, making parking scarce. Car owners sometimes have to leave their vehicles in unsupervised and unsafe areas.

But Boyle Heights may be losing its top title by the end of 2021. A different neighborhood has finally been leading in auto heists so far this year: Downtown.

Read more on this story at Crosstown.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments