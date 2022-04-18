Boyle Heights -- The Benjamin Franklin branch library, which has been closed this spring, will remain shut down probably until the end of next year while it undergoes major repairs and renovation, say officials.

In the meantime, a bookmobile arrives on Wednesdays for a pop-up library in the parking lot and officials are looking to open a temporary storefront branch nearby, said Monica Valencia, a spokesperson for the L.A. Public Library.

The closure of the building at 1st and Chicago streets was needed to address "structural issues," including the replacement of a new roof damaged by last year's heavy rains, said Valencia. In addition, the branch will also be refurbished to include a New Americans Center to help residents obtain citizenship, a new literacy center, flooring and furniture.

All this is going to take time.

For now, the plan is to open a storefront library by summer and operate it until the repairs are completed at the branch, said Valencia.

In addition to the Wednesday pop-up library, patrons are being directed to the R.L. Stevenson Branch and Malabar Branch libraries that also serve the Boyle Heights.

Branch Maintenance

Other Eastside libraries have also been temporarily closed briefly for renovations and upgrades:

• The Silver Lake Branch reopened April 11 after new flooring was installed in the periodical room.

• The Arroyo Seco Regional Branch in Highland Park temporarily closed on April 11 to make it more tech-friendly by adding electrical outlets at tables, as well as carpeting and a new coat of paint to brighten the branch.