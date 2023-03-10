Boyle Heights -- The Benjamin Franklin Branch Library is holding a community open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to showcase its temporary “mini” library.
The mini library, which opened in December, sits in the Franklin parking lot while the branch receives renovations that will keep it closed for two years.
The family-friendly open house includes crafts from Center Theatre Group, representatives from the Boyle Heights Historical Society, a small photo exhibit of classic Boyle Heights and a Tech2go tryout table. People can browse the collection of books, magazines and DVDs available at the mini library and also sign up for or update library cards.
The main Benjamin Franklin Branch is undergoing significant renovations and modernization to provide an updated and more welcoming space for the community. The renovated branch is expected to open in 2024 and will feature a modernized interior, updated technology, a fresh coat of paint, and other updates to better serve library users. Additionally, the renovated Benjamin Franklin Branch will also feature a New Americans Center and Literacy Center, as well as new flooring.
