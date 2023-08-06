Park site Under 6th St. Bridge

The narrow park will cover12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side.

Boyle Heights -- The concrete arches that soar above both sides of the Sixth Street Bridge are attention-getters. But on Saturday, officials focused on what's going on underneath the massive bridge: The construction of a new park.

City officials were on hand for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project. The ceremony coincided with the second annual Bridgefest festival on the deck of the structure. 

Sixth Street Viaduct park rendering 600

Rendering of future park space under the Sixth Street Viaduct.
6th St. Bridge park, moment of groundbreaking

Councilman Kevin de León in center, with city officials at park groundbreaking ceremony.

