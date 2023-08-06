Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights -- The concrete arches that soar above both sides of the Sixth Street Bridge are attention-getters. But on Saturday, officials focused on what's going on underneath the massive bridge: The construction of a new park.
City officials were on hand for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project. The ceremony coincided with the second annual Bridgefest festival on the deck of the structure.
The narrow park will cover 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side, officials said. Stairs and ramps will connect the park, playing fields and plazas with the bridge above.
“The park and the bridge will be one big jungle gym,” said Deborah Weintraub, Chief Deputy City Engineer with theBureau of Engineering.
Future amenities for East Park in Boyle Heights will include sports courts and fields, two flexible play and performance lawns, an adult fitness circuit, a splash pad with an outdoor shower, picnic and grilling areas, dog play areas, a children’s play area, skate park elements, and a concessions area, according to the park’s final environmental impact report.
“Boyle Heights, in particular, has been park-starved for so many years, if not decades,” said City Councilman Kevin de León. “We need more gathering spots."
The park is expected to be finished in two-and-a-half years.
“I look forward to the day when I stand here again, opening the park," said Jimmy Kim, General Manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks.
