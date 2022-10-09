Boyle Heights -- Fabiola Lopez of Highland Park has always loved photography. She just didn’t believe it would take her anywhere. The Las Fotos Project (LFP) changed all that.
Lopez is a 2019 graduate of the free photography programs offered by LFP for teenage girls and other youth from communities of color across Los Angeles.
Founded in 2010 by photographer Eric V. Ibarra, LFP trains students to employ their creativity to uplift themselves and their communities. The 14-week flagship program, Esta Soy Yo, consists of weekly sessions with a professional creator at the LFP space, one-on-one check-ins with mentors, and ongoing work on a semester project. LFP also offers smaller workshops and more advanced courses, like the CEO program, where students can be hired for paid photo gigs.
LFP has served more than 1,380 students and provided more than 60,000 hours of free arts programming. It’s all been made possible by about 450 local artists who have mentored more than 22,000 hours.
Executive Director Lucia Torres describes LFP as a “platform for students to stand on and share their stories.” Training is adapted to the needs of individual students, who are also offered skills in networking, resume writing, and coping with stress.
During her time with LFP, Lopez grew artistically, says Torres. The young woman served as a monitor for a Fox Women Sports panel, won a Gucci Changemakers scholarship, and displayed her work at the Annenberg Space for Photography. Today, she’s on staff at LFP as the Social Enterprise Assistant. “My dream is for alumnae to run all of the programs one day,” muses Torres about the future.
LFP’s newest launch, the Creative Career Center at the LFP space on Cesar Chavez in Boyle Heights, will open in November and provide professional development, coaching and job placement support, at no cost, to young, emerging photographers aged 19-24.
On October 22, LFP will host the Fourth Annual Foto Awards at the LFP Gallery in Boyle Heights. Click here for more details. Photo professionals are always needed as volunteer mentors. Click here or call (323) 352-8131 to learn more.
Cheryl Leutjen writes about the challenges and opportunities of our time with heart, hope and humor. She resides in Eagle Rock.
