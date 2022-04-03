Boyle Heights -- A man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Saturday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The pedestrian was walking northbound in the crosswalk on Esperanza when he was struck by a westbound Ford Fusion that fled the scene. Police had no year or color description for the Fusion.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3746