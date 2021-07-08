Boyle Heights - The wavy, concrete arches that rise above the 6th Street Bridge are destined to become landmarks once the span is finished. But what will be constructed underneath the bridge will also be notable, and unexpected: a park.

Once construction crews finish building the 3,500-foot viaduct between Boyle Heights and Downtown, construction will begin on the park space underneath, according to Mary Nemick, from the Bureau of Engineering in L.A.’s Department of Public Works.

Under the current proposal, the park's 13 acres will be split between the Boyle Heights and DTLA ends of the bridge. A soccer field, public art, a dog park, walking paths, seating area, skateboard features, a small amphitheater, and more recreational features items are to be included on the Boyle Heights section of the park.

The park is designed in three parts - the west park, the arts plaza, and the east park in Boyle Heights. Though some of the facility will be located on either side of the viaduct, it will primarily follow the path of the bridge.

The total cost of the park is expected to be $18 million. Construction should take about two years, once it begins, Nemick said.

A public meeting about the park will be held on on Wednesday, July 14, at 6:30 PM on Zoom. Meeting information and registration will be made available at http://bit.ly/6thstreetparc.

Any comments on the Draft EIR for the park are due by Monday, July 26. Comments may be submitted by email to Jan.Green.Rebstock@lacity.org. Emails should include “Sixth Street PARC” in the subject line, as well as the name, telephone number, mailing address, and email address of a person to contact in case there are questions regarding the note.

Comments may be sent by mail to:

Dr. Jan Green Rebstock

City of Los Angeles, Department of Public Works

Bureau of Engineering, Environmental Management Group

1149 S. Broadway, 6th Floor, Mail Stop 939

Los Angeles, CA 90015.